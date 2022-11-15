Share:

Pakistan is all set to take on Nepal tomorrow. The only friendly match will be played in Dasharath Stadium, Kathmandu at 4:15 pm (PKT).

Hassan Bashir will lead the side while Muhammad Umar Hayat will assist him as vice-captain.

Sharing his views, Pakistan captain Hassan Bashir said: "We are ready to play against Nepal. We need prayers of fans and all the ones who are supporting us. We promise to give the best results."

On the occasion, Head Coach Pakistan Football Team Shahzad Anwar said: “The boys are prepared well and taking part in the training. We hope the boys will perform well as they are excited to be back on an international platform."