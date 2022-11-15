Share:

About 400 million years ago, the first tree-like plants emerged all over the Earth. The kinds of plants found did not have seeds but were the first to have vascular systems which gave them the ability to raise off of the ground, form trunks and branches. Before this, all trees used to live close to the ground, like moss and liverworts. Then, 380 million years ago, seeded plants appeared. These were very simple seeds that had no layer of protec­tion or no integument and were much different to the ones found in the modern world. These enabled particular types of trees to grow and pollinate. By 360 million years ago, the first ever tree-like struc­ture was created with proper wooden trunks, branches and wild leaves. This was the start of the Carboniferous period that helped tree achieve big heights and improved water transport