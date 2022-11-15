Share:

KKH and Skardu Road is the 8th wonder of the world. The road is built at river line above 3000 up most dangerous. They don’t have any facilities like health work­shops and light. The children and women face a very embarrassing and ugly situation. Due to the wid­ening of the road, the accident ra­tio may increase.

A sum of Rs52 billion was spent on Skardu road but the blind cor­ners were not removed proper­ly. The quality of work compared to KKH is quite low. The work is sublet and no proper supervision of FWO was seen there. The em­bankments are hallowed-filled with sand without concrete and steel. The blind corners are a risk to life. The is a need for strict su­pervision to ensure quality work. The inclusion of 5 tunnels ap­proved in PC 1 was not built which could have reduced the dis­tance of 40 kilometres.

SHAKIR H SHAMIM,

Islamabad.