KASUR - Pattoki assistant commissioner and a driver were killed while four others sustained serious injuries in a road accident near Phoolnagar on Monday.

According to Rescue-1122, Pattoki Assistant Commissioner Raja Qasim Mehboob Janjua was driving an official vehicle when it collided with a carry van coming from opposite direction after crashing into a road divider at Phoolnagar Motorway bypass.

As a result of which, the assistant commissioner and carry van driver Asghar Niamat, 55, died on the spot while four others identified as Sadiq Khan, 60, Samina Siddique, 40, Huzaifa, 7, and Rafiq, 60, suffered critical injuries. The victims were shifted to trauma centre Phoolnagar while the body of Raja Qasim Mehboob Janjua was shifted to his native village Jhugian, district Khushab.

Meanwhile, a young man was murdered over some business dispute here in Mid Ranjha police limits, Sargodha on Monday. Police sources said that Irfan Hassan, resident of chak 51-SB, had a dispute over some business matter with Irshad Ahmad of Naseerpur Kala village.

On the day of incident, they fought over the matter and in a fit of rage accused Irshad and his accomplices shot dead Irfan and escaped from the scene. The body was handed over to the heirs after postmortem. On the report of victim’s brother, police registered case against the accused and started investigation.

MAN KILLED, SON INJURED IN FIRING

A father was killed while his minor son sustained injuries by the firing of unknown assailants in Khanewal, said the rescuers. The deceased was identified as Muhammad Khalid, aged 45, while hi son, namely, Abu Bakar was injured. Both father and son were passing from 47/10-R, suburban area of the district on their motorbike. Rescuers shifted the body and injured children to DHQ hospital for emergency treatment.