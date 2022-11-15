Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) Chairman Prof. Dr. Shahid Munir on Monday stressed the need for putting in place effective measures to fill industry-academia linkage gap.

In a meeting with Lahore Chamber of Com­merce and Industry (LCCI) President Kashif An­war, Senior Vice President Chaudhry Zafar Mah­mood and Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt here at LCCI, he added that budget for education and the research work was very low and needed to be enhanced. Dr. Shahid Munir said that most of the grants to the universities went towards sala­ries and no sufficient funds remained available for the research work. He admitted that there was a gap of industry-academia linkage which needed to be filled. He added that a curriculum should be designed to bridge this gap.

He said that there should be a syllabus which was as per the requirement of the industry and the industrialists should be given representation in the boards of universities so that they could play their role to bring industry and academia closer. The Chairman Punjab Higher Education Commis­sion also invited the LCCI President Kashif Anwar to attend All Punjab Universities Innovation Expo 2022. LCCI President Kashif Anwar said that the industry-academia linkages in Pakistan were still very weak as compared to the other countries. In­stead of applied research, the universities were still focusing just on basic research. He said that lack of research was the basic problem which was one of the major hurdles in economic growth.