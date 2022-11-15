Share:

LAHORE - The 1st Pilot Officer Maryam Mukhtar Shaheed Girls 3x3 Basketball Tournament will be played on November 19 and 20 at the International Basketball Court Aram Bagh, Karachi. Karachi Basketball Association (KBBA) President Ghulam Muhammad Khan announced this and said that this event is being organized by the KBBA under the patronage of Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon. He added that the teams interested in taking part in the tournament should contact Organizing Secretary Zaima Khatun, Associate Secretary Karachi Basketball Association, by November 16. Meanwhile, Commissioner Karachi Iqbal Memon also the best performances awards to sports organizers Shahida Perveen Kiyani and Sultan Kemani for their services for sports in Karachi.