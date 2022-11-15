Share:

Plastic bags are one of the big­gest environmental risks as they are hard and expensive to re­cycle. Yet, they are part of our life despite their use being banned for several years.

Most plastic bags end up in land­fill sides where they may take hun­dreds of years in the photo grade. In the meantime, they turn into toxic particles that pollute soil and groundwater. With more trouble, these particles enter the food chain when anals, such as cows and buf­faloes, help them. These plas­tic bags cannot respond because it pollutes the environment. Sci­entists have also discovered that many harmful plastic diseases are caused by cancer. The government must try to replace plastic bags with eco-friendly content such as paper and jute bags.

SYED MUBASHIR HUSSAIN ZAIDI,

Karach.