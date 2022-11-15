Share:

KARACHI - The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) and Pakistan Customs in a joint intelligence based operation seized huge quantity of drugs and arrested five smugglers. According to a news release issued by the PMSA on Monday, the PMSA and Pakistan Customs conducted a joint intelligence based counter narcotics operation in North Arabian Sea and foiled the smuggling bid of 420kg of ice crystal. Five accused were also arrested during the operation. The value of the seized narcotics in the International market was estimated to be Rs4.9 billion (PKR).