The Police Service of Pakistan (PSP) is a federal appointment that is carried out through the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC). Officers of this service are then assigned to the provinces for the maintenance of law and order. As a colonial arm of control, the force was not created to serve. Under the PSP officers, the rank and file of the force are recruited by the department itself. Police stations are controlled by the Station House Officers (SHOs) who at one time lived in-house, but not anymore. FIRs (First Intelligence Reports) and other complaints are lodged with the area stations. The SHOs enjoy unlimited powers which, despite several reviews and reform recommendations, have never been curtailed in the last 75 years. In the famous Cornelius Commission Report, the unlimited authority of the SHOs was covered at length for a transition from a colonial to a democratic state-order law enforcement agency. Unfortunately, the coercive approach prevails till today, calling for major reforms.
To make matters worse, military dictators relied on force to extend their support which did not exist in the public. The police became a mistress of power brokers which started to work against the interests of the public. It was ‘Madre Millat’ Fatima Jinnah who first challenged the coercive state apparatus of the dictatorial regime in the presidential elections of 1965, followed by students in 1968 when the usurper started to celebrate his decade of progress. By March 1969, he was gone to be replaced by his appointed Army Chief Agha Muhammad Yayha Khan. After the elections in 1970 followed by the break-up of Jinnah’s Pakistan in 1971, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto (ZAB) came into power in the Western Wing. In his opening speech, ZAB warned the police force to behave and give up their coercion methods, which had left marks on his back. Instead of reforms to serve in a democratic set-up, the police decided to go on strike in Punjab and KP (NWFP then). The two young governors (Khar and Sherpao) rejected their blackmail and threatened them with mass dismissals. The Awami Hukumat as it was called, introduced reforms to control the police, and PSP was restored to a great extent.
With the return of the third usurper in July 1977, the coercive force was restored. To restore PSP a major purge is required starting from the Police Act of 1861 that remains in vogue today in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. The police cannot refuse to register an FIR. It can then investigate and remove names of individuals falsely accused. It’s a constitutional guarantee that cannot be overruled. Ahmed Raza Kasuri registered an FIR against the murder of his father in which the PM was accused. ZAB was sent to the gallows based on this FIR. Imran Khan (IK), arguably the most popular leader of his times and former PM, has not been able to file FIR on the attempt on his life in the November 03, 2022 ambush at Wazirabad. It was not only a serious security lapse but the resistance to register an FIR against the accused indicates disrespect for the constitution and rule of law.
The largest province of the republic has the worst track record of relief to the public. While IK succeeded in introducing major reforms in the police force in KP it could not apply the same reforms formula in Punjab. Ex-IG Nasir Durrani was given the task to reform the Punjab Police as they are called but the resistance was overwhelming. He had to step down. Earlier Abbas Khan, another upright officer of the force, held a press conference while serving as IG Punjab in which he highlighted the inclusion of criminals in the law enforcement agency. According to him, outlaws were tasked with law enforcement. At the time of partition, we inherited a corrupt force, today, the public has to deal with criminals in uniform. Nasir Durrani is not amongst us today, I am sure Abbas Khan can be called in to clean the mess that he had identified during his tenure as IG Punjab. Now that first-hand lessons have been learned, hopefully, IK will go for major reforms in the administrative structure of the country once he is back in the corridors of power.
Dr Farid A Malik
The writer is Ex-Chairman Pakistan Science Foundation, email: fmaliks@hotmail.com