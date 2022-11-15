Share:

RAWALPINDI - A banned outfit has allegedly launched an armed attack on house of brother of a former leader of PML-N and sent an SMS demanding him to pay Rs 5 million extortion or prepare to get killed, informed sources on Monday. Civil Lines police station officials have registered a case under section 385 of PPC and 25-D-Telegraph Act, 1885 on complaint of Javed Masood Bhatti, the brother of PML-N leader Azam Bhatti (late) of Tulsa Village, they added. However, no arrest was made by police so far, sources mentioned. According to sources, Javed Masood Bhatti, the victim, lodged complaint with police that he is residing with family of his deceased brother near Saint Marry College. He said some unknown persons fired gunshots at his house on 11/11/2022. Later a day after, he received a telephone call and an SMS from unknown number, demanding Rs 5 million as extortion money with death warning