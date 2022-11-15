Share:

QUETTA - Member of the executive commit­tee of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Balochistan, Kamran Khan Khilji on Monday said that the party was tak­ing effective measures to provide maximum facilities to the public.

In a statement issued here, he said that in the upcoming general election, the PPP would win with a huge majority from all over the coun­try, including Balochistan. Kamran said that whenever the PPP came to power, it provided employment to educated youth and autonomy to small provinces. “This is the reason the party resides in the hearts of the poor people of Pakistan,” he added.