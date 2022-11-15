Share:

ISLAMABAD - A meeting regarding Pakistan People’s Party’s Foundation Day was held on 12 November, 2022. Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani, Vice Chairman PPP, was in chair while the provincial presidents of PPP Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir also participated. The minutes of meeting were sent to the PPP chairman who suggested to hold decentralised function of the PPP Foundation Day. Syed Nayyer Hussain Bukhari, Secretary General PPP, has conveyed to all PPP provincial presidents that the foundation day function be held on 30th November 2022 at district, divisional level and in the provincial capitals. The central executive members from each province be nominated to attend the foundation day function at different district and divisions with request to submit comprehensive report to the provincial presidents.