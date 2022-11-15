Share:

President Dr. Arif Alvi has called for adopting a healthy lifestyle to prevent diseases like diabetes.

He was addressing a ceremony in Islamabad on Tuesday, held in connection with World Diabetes Day.

The President said it is responsibility of the government and the policy makers to prioritize prevention of diseases over cure.

He said modern lifestyles have increased dependence on unhealthy objects and foods, thus minusing the healthy habits from our daily routines.

Dr Arif Alvi emphasized on increasing awareness for disease prevention by adopting healthy habits like exercise, nutritious diet and positive behavior.