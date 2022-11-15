Share:

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led long march will head towards Chiniot today as the organisers issued the schedule for the sixth day of the Haqeeqi Azadi march.

The central convoy of the PTI long march will be led by Secretary-General Asad Umar. The first destination of the PTI marchers will be Bhutto Colony in Chiniot at 12:00 noon. Insaf Student Federal (ISF) workers will welcome the PTI marchers at Galla Mandi.

Later, the PTI marchers will move to their next destination, Tehsil Chowk, at 1:00 pm.

PTI leaders Syed Zulfiqar Ali and the PTI MPA Ms Salim Bibi will host a luncheon for the PTI marchers. Asad Umar will address a press conference at 1:15 pm at Tehsil Chowk – Chiniot.

Later, Meher Taimur Amjad will welcome the PTI long march’s participants at Adda Ahmed Nagar at 2:30 pm and later the marchers will be welcomed by Haji Ghulam Muhammad Lali at Nawab Chowk – Lalian at 3:30 pm.

Asad Umar will address the PTI marchers at 4:00 pm and later preparations will be started for Imran Khan’s speech at Nawab Chowk – Lalian.

The PTI chief will address the marchers via video link at 4:30 pm.