ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Monday filed a constitutional petition challenging the decision of not including the names of three suspects identified by party chief Imran Khan in the FIR of Wazirabad long march gun attack. In this regard, the PTI legislators simultaneously filed the petition in the Supreme Court’s Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar and Quetta registries challenging the decision of not including the names of three suspects identified by party chief Imran Khan in the FIR over the murderous gun attack on him. The petition in Islamabad was moved by the PTI Senators including Shibli Faraz, Shahzad Waseem and others while in Lahore, it was filed by former chief minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, PTI’s parliamentary leader in the Punjab Assembly, containing signatures of several party MNAs and MPAs, including PML-Q’s lawmakers. Buzdar submitted the application to the Deputy Registrar Supreme Court Ejaz Goraya, who received the constitutional application and provided the diary number. The party also requested the court to take action against Senator Azam Swati’s incident and provide justice to the family members of journalist Arshad Sharif. The former ruling party, in the petition, requested for the formation of a judicial commission and that the SC should take suo moto notice of these matters. The petition requested the court to also probe the refusal of registering the first information report (FIR) on the Wazirabad incident with the names of three suspects as per the victim Imran, who identified them for allegedly having devised the assassination plot. “The refusal to file the FIR in accordance with the application received raises some fundamental questions about the law of the land and its selective applicability, which along with being an infringement of inalienable rights protected under Article 4 is also an infringement of the fundamental right of equal treatment of citizens as guaranteed under Article 25 of the Constitution,” the petition stated. “All this hinders the public-atlarge from the peaceful assembly, therefore, undermining the fundamental right of freedom assembly of the citizens of Pakistan guaranteed under Article 16 of the Constitution,” it added. The petition further requested the court to probe through the “judicial commission” the illegal video recording of Senator Azam Swati and his wife made. “This is an infringement of the inviolable dignity of man guaranteed under Article 14 of the Constitution of Pakistan as well as a gross violation of the law in terms of wiretaps and clandestine camera placements for the purposes of making covert videos,” it read. The petition also requested the court to probe through the “judicial commission” the brutal assassination of Arshad Sharif in Kenya. It stated that his killing has created a lot of consternation in the public in general and the journalist community in particular. The party also filed petitions, signed by 26 MNAs and MPAs, in the apex court’s Karachi Registry for investigation of the three incidents. The position adopted in the petition maintained that a judicial inquiry should be conducted into the attack on Imran Khan, the alleged indecent video of Azam Swati and the murder of anchorperson Arshad Sharif. A similar petition was also submitted to the SC’s Peshawar Registry by Deputy Speaker Mehmood Jan, Provincial Ministers Atif Khan, Shaukat Yousafzai, Kamran Bangash, Dr Amjad, Senator Usman Tarkai and women MPs.