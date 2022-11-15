Share:

The security plan ahead of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan’s arrival in Rawalpindi to lead Azadi March has been finalized on Tuesday.

As per the special security plan finalized for Imran Khan after the gun attack in Wazirabad, more than 6,000 policemen will be deployed for security.

Sharpshooters will be deployed at the buildings on the route of the long march convoy, while the march will be monitored through CCTV and drone cameras.

Welcome camps will be established at Murree Road from tomorrow, while special security will surround the container of former prime minister Imran Khan during Azadi March in Rawalpindi.

The caravan which will resume its journey to Islamabad is currently in Jaranwala. After the gun attack, Imran Khan is addressing the participants of the march via video link on daily basis.

On November 6, while addressing a press conference in Lahore, the former premier said that he will join the long march from Rawalpindi.

“The march will reach Rawalpindi in the next 10 to 14 days,” he said, adding: “I will be in Rawalpindi to lead the people.”

Imran reiterated that he holds responsible “three men for the attack” on his long march container. PTI Chairman said that he has every right to have them nominated in the FIR.