KARACHI - A government official was killed while another sustained injury in the firing incident by alleged land grabbers during an anti-encroachment operation in Surjani Town area on Monday.

According to police, a revenue officer Mukhtiarkar Aijaz Chandio and a shovel driver Saeed Alam were injured in firing during the anti-encroachment drive in Saira Bibi Goth, Surjani Town area.

Both the victims were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where the Mukhtiarkar succumbed to his injuries during the treatment.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah while taking notice of the incident sought detailed report from the commissioner of Karachi.

The CM also expressed his grief over the demise of revenue official. He directed the Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) to ensure earliest arrest of the culprits involved in firing on the revenue official and submit the detailed report of the incident.

MAN KILLED IN ROBBERY ATTEMPT IN KARACHI

An unidentified armed motorcyclist killed a young man on Monday upon resistance during the robbery in Korangi area of Karachi.

According to a private media report, the incident took place in the limits of Zaman Town police station when an unknown rider shot dead a young man identified as Abdul Basit, son of Dilawar, near Dhobi Ghat area of Korangi. The incident was the result of resistance during the robbery attempt, the police official said. After being informed, Zaman town police reached the scene and started investigation. The body of the deceased has been shifted to Jinnah Hospital for post-mortem