LAHORE - The Divisional Development Working Par­ty (DDWP) on Monday approved 11 devel­opment schemes of various sectors with the cost of Rs 772 million.

These schemes were approved in a meeting, presided over by Commissioner Lahore Division Muhammad Ali Jan, at Commissioner's Office here. The approved development schemes included construc­tion of new BS block in Govt Graduate Col­lage Town Ship, four schemes of rural and urban drains in district Kasur, five schemes of road construction under public health engineering in Kasur and others.

The commissioner directed the depart­ments concerned that the development proj­ects should be completed within the specific time so that the cost of the projects could not increase. He directed that the construction process should be speed up and the officers should visit the field regularly. He said that the ongoing development projects should be completed on time and handed over to the relevant departments so that facilities could be provided to the public.

LWMC CEO REVIEWS CLEANLINESS ARRANGEMENTS IN SHAHDARA

Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Chief Executive Officer Ali Anan Qamar on Monday visited different areas of the city and reviewed the cleanliness ar­rangements especially in Shahdara.

According to LWMC sources, LWMC Deputy General Manager Bilal Ashraf and Town Manager Samia Mohsin briefed the CEO about the operational working.

Ali Anan Qamar directed to make im­mediate new recruitment against the vacant posts of sanitary workers to im­prove the operational working. He also issued instructions to ensure cleanliness arrangements around the entry and exit routes of Jahangir's tomb. The LWMC CEO also visited Shahdara Chowk, Van­dala Bazaar, and Kutchery Road.

He appealed to the citizens to play their role in maintaining cleanliness as histori­cal buildings were national assets and their protection was a collective responsibility