Share:

LAHORE - The team contest for Nomura Cup Trophy, also known as the Asia Pacific Amateur Golf Team Championship, will be held from November 15 to 18 at the Masters Golf Course of the Manila South Woods Golf and Country Club, Manila, Philippines. It is a biennial amateur team golf championship for men in which aspiring for internationally acclaimed honors will be 16 countries namely Australia, New Zealand, Korea, Japan, India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mongolia, Chinese Taipei, Guam, Hong Kong, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, Philippines and Pakistan. Pakistan will be represented by Saim Shazli (Karachi Golf Club), Damil Ataullah (Lahore Garrison Greens) and Saad Habib (Rumanza Golf Club, Multan). Their selection is attributable to a resplendent performance in the four-day selection trials held last month at the Nick Faldo designed Rumanza Golf Course in Multan. Sixteen-year-old Saad Habib topped the trials with his scores of 74, 74, 71 and 73, fetched him an aggregate score of 292. Saim Shazli was runner-up with an aggregate 293 while Damil Ataullah secured third with an aggregate of 297.