ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned the hearing of the presidential reference on the Rekodiq agreement till Tuesday. A five-member larger bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, and Justice Jamaal Khan Mandokhel heard the presidential reference filed in the case. The president — on the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had filed the reference to seek the top court’s opinion on the Reko Diq settlement agreement. During the course of proceedings, Chief Justice Umar Atta Bandial said that the government had to sign the Rekodiq Agreement by December 15. He said that the court wanted to complete hearing of this case early so that it could had appropriate time to comment. Justice Muneeb Akhtar asked the govt lawyers to satisfy the court whether the amendment in the law for Reko Diq project was valid or not. He said it was not clear whether the Minerals Act 1948 was federal or provincial.