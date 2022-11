Share:

The Supreme Court of Pakistan Tuesday issued a notice to former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the contempt of election commission case.

Other PTI leaders including Fawad Chaudhry and Asad Umar were also issued notices by the Supreme Court during the hearing of the case.

The apex court also ordered to set the appeals of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against the stay orders for hearing.