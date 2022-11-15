Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan’s fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has been advised two-week rehabilitation after he landed awkwardly while taking Harry Brook’s catch during Sunday’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 final in Melbourne. “The scan conducted on Monday prior to the team’s departure for Pakistan confirmed there were no signs of an injury and the knee discomfort was likely ‘due to a forced knee flexion whilst landing,” said a PCB spokesman here. The scans were discussed between PCB CMO Dr Najeebullah Soomro and Australian knee specialist Dr Peter D’Alessandro, and it was reassuring to know that there was no injury. The pacer is feeling better and is in high spirits. “Shaheen will undergo rehabilitation and conditioning programme that has been designed to strengthen his knee at the National High Performance Centre few days after his return to Pakistan. His return to international cricket will be subject to his successful completion of the rehabilitation programme and following go-ahead by the medical staff.”