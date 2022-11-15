Share:

KARACHI - Sir Syed University of Engineering Technology (SSUET’s) team officials, led by the Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Vali Uddin, visited Russian Centre of Science Culture (Friendship House) to meet the delegation of seven leading universities from Russian Federation. SSUET team included Registrar Commodore (r) Syed Sarfraz Ali, Deans of all faculties, Chairperson Business Department, Senior Professors from Mathematics Department and Director ORIC, said a statement on Monday.