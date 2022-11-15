Share:

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday witnessed a bearish trend, losing 242.12 points, a negative change of 0.56 percent, closing at 42,850.83 against 43,092.95 points on the last working day. A total of 185,537,940 shares were traded during the day as compared to 232,788,982 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 6.017 billion against Rs 7.625 billion on the last trading day. As many as 353 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 120 of them recorded gains and 211 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 22 companies remained unchanged. The three top-trading companies were Hascol Petrol with 26,558,500 shares at Rs 7.88 per share, PTCL with 12,833,000 shares at Rs 7.60 per share, and Lotte Chemical with 10,227,268 shares at Rs 30.76 per share. Gatron Industries witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 28.01 per share price, closing at Rs 430, whereas the runner-up was Reliance Cotton with a Rs 19 rise in its per share price to Rs 634. Allawasaya Textile witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 213.18 per share closing at Rs 2629.38 followed by Pak Services with a Rs 55.75 decline to close at Rs 712.