Share:

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s sudden change of heart regarding the US role in the purported conspiracy of his ouster is not unexpected, given where the party is in reference to its aims to regain power. The attack on Imran Khan has not dented the appeal of the march to the capital for his supporters—if anything, incidents like this only tend to lead to increased backing. With popularity remaining as high as ever, the party is confident it can stave off any competition in the polls, and the call for snap elections is quite naturally an attempt to capitalise on the change in fortunes between PTI and the PDM ever since the two switched roles. This is why the former Prime Minister’s recent flurry of interviews with foreign media outlets has led to a fair few soundbites, not least of all being one where he says he ‘no longer’ blames the US for his ouster. It is clear that Imran Khan is looking to mend fences in anticipation of a possible return to power. Even if the snap elections would not take place, the current government’s tenure is reaching a close, and its inability to resolve some of the more crucial issues such as inflation would have led to a loss in votes. PTI is gearing itself to take full advantage of this, and a return to power for Imran Khan would mean that the international community would have to be reengaged. After spending six months blaming the US for siding with local bad actors, it remains to be seen whether the decision to move away from this rhetoric will translate to the speeches being made here at home. Will PTI give up on its foreign conspiracy narrative completely, or is this just for international consumption? At home, a change in the narrative does not do much. There are currently two stories—PTI supporters will believe what their leader tells them, while those that understand there is no truth behind the allegations of the foreign conspiracy will have likewise not changed their minds. A more discerning follower would have questioned how Imran Khan is willing to ‘let go’ of “a conspiracy against the country” when he has continuously framed the lack of the freedom to make independent decisions as one of the biggest problems facing his, or any government. But in this time of misinformation and filter bubbles, it will not be surprising if no one in the PTI support base is bothered by a sudden shift in the narrative of the Haqiqi Azaadi March. It is also unclear if this move from PTI will change perception internationally. International political circles keep an eye on political events taking place across the globe, and Imran Khan’s popularity, the attack and his own narrative will not have been missed by anyone. The current US government had little time for PTI in the past, and the last six months will not have helped. The former Prime Minister will have to do more to win over hearts and minds in governments in the west, even if he manages to regain the Prime Minister’s seat. At the very least, PTI will have to stand behind its statements and narratives in the long term for them to be believable for anyone other than its hardcore supporters here at home.