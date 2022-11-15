Share:

MEXICO CITY - Tens of thousands of people demonstrated Sunday in Mexico City to denounce a proposed reform which they insist will undermine the independent body which organizes the country’s elections. Protesters chanted “Hands off INE,” or National Electoral Institute, as they made their way along Paseo de Reforma in the city center to oppose the change championed by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. “We are gathered here with one clear and important goal: to defend the electoral system that several generations of Mexicans built,” former INE chairman Jose Woldenberg told the crowd in a speech at the close of the procession. Lopez Obrador alleges that the INE endorsed fraud when he ran unsuccessfully for the presidency in 2006 and 2012, before winning in 2018. Under his proposal, the INE would be replaced by a new body with members chosen by voters instead of lawmakers and with a smaller budget.