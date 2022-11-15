Share:

RAWALPINDI - Murree on Monday received the first snowfall of the winter season while the weather turned cold after heavy rainfall in different areas of twin cities of Rawalpindi and islamabad. A large number of tourists thronged Murree to enjoy snowfall. People also rushed to markets to buy warm clothes. Use of dry fruits, coffee, chicken soup and other winter dishes increased. Zero gas pressure irked many residents in Murree, Rawalpindi and islamabad. in some areas, iESCO also suspended electricity supply. Traffic jams occurred on almost all the major roads with wardens and islamabad Capital Police making efforts to smooth the flow of vehicles. Following the orders of the police high-ups, extra force of traffic wardens was deputed in the hill station to facilitate the tourists. According to details, the famous hill station Murree received the first snowfall of the winter season. Temperature in Murree dropped. in all far-flung areas and villages of Murree, the gas pressure was reportedly zero whereas electricity suspension caused immense troubles for residents during rain and snowfall. Many roads were closed for traffic due to snowfall. The Punjab Highway Department also deputed staff in the areas to tackle any emergency. it was expected that after more snow during the current week which has been forecasted by the meteorological department, temperatures would decrease further. Most of the tourists travelled to Murree to enjoy snowfall. Maximum hotels of hill station witnessed a great rush of guests. On the other hand, the local wood sellers and LPG dealers have reportedly increased the prices of the commodities creating troubles for people of Murree. The residents appealed to the district government to take action against the profiteers. They also urged the prime minister of Pakistan to take notice of gas and electricity load shedding in the hill station during winter. The City Traffic Police Rawalpindi issued an advisory for vehicle owners engaged in driving during rain and snowfall. According to CTP, the tourists should travel to Murree in a mechanically fit vehicle with wipers and lights in working condition. “The drivers should drive slowly during rain and have dangerous turns ahead in hilly areas,” the police advised. The police also asked the drivers not to violate one-way traffic rule and not park their vehicles in no parking zones. The traffic police requested the tourists and other transporters to cooperate with the wardens for a better and safer travel in the hill resort. Meanwhile, heavy rainfall dropped the mercury level in twin cities of Rawalpindi and islamabad. According to the Met Office, Saidpur Village received 17mm rain; Golra 18mm; Shamasabad 16mm and Chaklala 10mm. The attendance in schools and officers remained thin. Also, rainwater inundated many roads including Saddar, Peshawar Road, Pirwadhai Underpass, Committee Chowk Underpass, Rashid Minhas Road, Katcheri, Old Airport Road, Rawal Road, Commercial Market, Murree Road, Double Road, Shamasabad, iJ Principal Road, Adyala Road, Sadiqabad, Shakrial, Muslim Town and Chah Sultan. wASA staffers remained busy in many areas in pumping out water with heavy machinery to facilitate the commuters. while change in the weather forced people to pull out warm clothes from boxes to keep them warm, many others thronged to markets to buy new warm clothes. A number of stalls have also been set up at various places in Saddar, Lal Kurti, Raja Bazaar and on Murree Road selling winter stuff including woollen caps, sweaters, socks and warm clothes. “we have brought new varieties to sell in winter but people mostly buy jackets and mufflers,” said a stall holder at Saddar while talking to The Nation. He said that the price hike is also keeping the customers away from shopping. Shahzaib Ali, a customer, said that continuous rain turned the weather chilly in the twin cities and he wanted to buy a jacket from Raja Bazaar. “Here i am in a bazaar but the price of a jacket is Rs 3000 to 4000 which is so high,” he said. “i went to the local Commercial Market to buy warm clothes for my children but had to return empty-handed as the prices of warm clothes are much higher than my budget,” said Shazia Anjum, a housewife. Meanwhile, the dealers and shopkeepers have jacked up prices of blankets, quilts and heating appliances, said many other citizens interviewed by The Nation. in the evening, a huge rush could be witnessed on shops and stalls of tea, pakora, samosa and soup in almost all the markets in Rawalpindi and islamabad.