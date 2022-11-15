Share:

A major border crossing between Afghanistan and Pakistan — the Chaman border — is still closed for trade and transit for the third day after an armed man from the Afghan side opened fire on Pakistani security personnel near Bab-e-Dosti.

A Frontier Corps (FC) soldier embraced martyrdom on November 13 and two more sustained injuries in the midst of a cross-border attack, following which Pakistani authorities halted trade operations.

In a statement, Levies officials said: “Bilateral trade, foot traffic, and immigration system at the border has been suspended for the third day.”

They added that the terrorist responsible for the shooting was masquerading as a Taliban official. “The search for the person is still underway.”

Abdul Hameed Zehri, Deputy Commissioner of the town of Chaman, which borders the Afghan district of Spin Boldak, said Pakistanis stuck in Afghanistan are being allowed to enter the country after the inspection of their identity cards.

“High-level talks are being held to discuss the problems at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border and a flag meeting is expected today between both sides,” the DC said, noting that the border would remain closed till the person responsible for the unfortunate incident is handed over to the Pakistani authorities.

The DC added that areas nearby the border as well as the district’s hospital have been put on high alert.

As a result of the suspension, hundreds of trucks containing goods were stuck waiting on both sides, locals and officials told Reuters.