KARACHI - Karachi Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday assured locals to take action against illegal parking on the road from Peoples Square to II Chandrigar Road and said that illegal parking would not be tolerated in any area of the city.

He gave this assurance in a telephonic conversation with senior leaders of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Najmi Alam, Munir Gadi and Izhar. Earlier, PPP leaders Najmi Alam, Munir Gadi and Izhar visited the area on the invitation of Mohalla Committee Burns Garden Mohammad Bin Qasim Road. Residents of the area told the PPP leaders that charged parking has been started on the road leading to II Chandragarh Road. There are residential buildings, business offices on one side of the highway and government residence on the other side. The charged parking management has also started collecting car parking from the residents.