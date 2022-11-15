Share:

SUKKUR - On the occasion of World Diabetes Day on Monday, Ghulam Muhammad Mahar Medical College organised a public awareness walk from GMC Hospital to Sukkur Press Club. Secretary of the Diabetic Association of Pakistan Dr Farhan Baloch while addressing the event said that diabetes is a chronic, debilitating and costly disease, adding, World Diabetes Day provides the opportunity to improve healthcare facilities for millions of people living with the disease. He said that the government should do more to prevent the disease as more people are at the risk of developing the disease. Dr Baloch said currently there were 415 million people living with the disease worldwide. By 2040, the number will increase to 642 million, he said and added that every six seconds, a person dies from diabetes or its related complications. Dr Irshad Memon said half million people in Sukkur division alone suffer from diabetes and the urban population has a higher ratio of disease than the rural population.