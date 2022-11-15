Share:

LAHORE - A delegation of Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) from Quetta Monday visited Wasa head office where it was briefed about mega projects of the department. According to Wasa sources, the delegation, led by Quetta Public Health Secretary Saleh Muhammad Baloch appreciated under­ground water tanks project of Wasa Lahore aimed at dealing with urban flooding.

Saleh Muhammad Baloch said, “We will benefit from experiences of Wasa Lahore to overcome water crisis in Quetta. Wasa Lahore assured to extend all possible support to Wasa Quetta for betterment of the department. Saleh Muhammad also visited digital complaint centre along with Wasa Managing Director Ghufran Ahmad.