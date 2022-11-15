Share:

Dr Shabnum Sarfraz - Today, ie 15th November 2022 marks the birth of the eighth billionth child. A billion has been added every 11 to 12 years to the global landscape since 1975. For those born today have a life expectancy of 72 years, which is 10 years more than what someone had born 40 years earlier. This of course varies hugely with which part of the globe they are born and also has glaring gender differentials. For Pakistan the population bomb is ticking fast. At 230 million, we are forecasted to reach 272 million by 2030 and an alarmingly high 423 million by 2050, having a growth rate that is double of that for the region. There remains a vast unmet need for Family Planning services as well as a growing gap in provision of basic health, education and social services to meet the needs of the rapidly growing unplanned population. The high population growth rate is by far the common denominator to all the challenges the country continues to face. However, this must not deter us from undertaking meaningful reforms and looking at some positive opportunities that have remained untapped so far. The 65% youth population of the country continues to offer hope for a demographic dividend amidst questionable efforts to actually reap it. It is an unprecedented opportunity to turn around the country and we must recognise that the gains are higher if we invest in women who remain as the largest untapped opportunity for the country. According to UNESCO globally there are 129 million girls who are out of school and amongst them 10.5 million are in Pakistan. Out of the 32 million OOS girls of primary school, 5.5 million are in our country. For Pakistan, UNICEF documents one more year of education paying off on average as a 6.85% increase in wage, with a higher return for girls (11.4%) than for boys (7.2%). According to World Bank estimates, the marginal rate of return to school is 5% for boys and 8.5% for girls. This higher economic incentive for women should gain attention of the policy makers with a committed increase in financing to enrol more young girls into formal education and for increasing their gainful employability. With 76 million women of working age, Pakistan has Labour Force Participation (LFP) for females of only 22%. Out of these, 32% are paid while 52% are unpaid family workers equating to 2.6% of National GDP. Female share in formal sector is 34.3% vs 65.5% in the informal sector. World Bank documents only 9% of Pakistani women utilising their human capital, with only 3% of them having access to opportunities that allow them to use it in productive employment. The climate crisis disproportionately impacted our poor and vulnerable population despite having contributed the least towards it. According to United Nations report globally women and children are 14 times more prone to fatalities consequent to natural disasters. UNFPA estimates 650,000 women urgently requiring access to maternal health services in the flood-affected areas of the country. With 2,000 women giving birth daily in precarious environment is bound to raise the maternal and neonatal mortality manifolds. A recent study by the Planning Commission reflected that women occupy only 11% of positions in federal ministries and less than 1% are at senior leadership level. This is despite the fact that we have more girls in tertiary education. This must not be ignored to benefit from the impact on GDP that is estimated for closing the gender gap. The country never moved up from being amongst the bottom few on the Global Gender Parity Index over the last ten years as released annually by the World Economic Forum. We need more women in the policy spheres and also learn to identify “other languages” to communicate to the policy makers. The academician practitioner nexus needs to be strengthened for evidence guided interventions for a more equitable and sustainable tomorrow. –The writer is a senior development professional, Harvard Global Health LEAD Fellow and former member social sector at the Planning Commission, Government of Pakistan. Twitter: @shabnumsarfraz Mob: +923028433275