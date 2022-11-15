Share:

ISLAMABAD - The world’s population has reached eight billion and half of the people that made up the increase from seven billion in 2011 to eight billion now are from Asia. Growing at an average annual rate of 1.9 percent, Pakistan is home to almost 3 percent of the world’s population and nearly 3.6 children are born to a woman on average in the country, said a press release, issued by the UNFPA on Monday. Pakistan is among the eight countries where more than half of the increase in global population leading up to 2050 will be concentrated. These countries include the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Nigeria, the Philippines, and the United Republic of Tanzania. The eight billion mark is a milestone for humanity and a moment of reflection. It is a time for Pakistan to take stock and drive action, no matter the direction of the population growth. Focusing on numbers alone may not present the full picture. It is time to look beyond the numbers and to keep counting for evidencebased decisions. The solution is not more or fewer people but more and equal access to opportunities for the people. Although the global family of eight billion has come a long way in terms of welfare and development with better health systems, less poverty and fewer maternal deaths, the progress has not been enjoyed equally. Socioeconomic inequalities are widespread across provinces and regions. Access to health care, rights, and quality of life vary among various population groups. The universal lesson is that societies that invest in their people, in their rights and choices, take on the road to the prosperity and peace.