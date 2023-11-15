29th Palmolive Sindh Women’s Swimming Championship 

KARACHI - The 29th Palmolive Sindh Women’s Championship 2023 had a fantastic start, with over 200 contestants participating from different schools, clubs and institutions. The spectacular performances of the young female participants met with enthusiastic applause as they gave their all in the pool and swam their best, setting new records in the various age groups. The wife of the Convener of the Karachi Club Swimming Pool, Mrs. Saima Kazi, was the chief guest at the opening ceremony. Organized by Karachi Women’s Swimming Association (KWSA), this year marks the 29th year of the competition. As the principal sponsor, Colgate-Palmolive (Pakistan) Ltd. takes immense pride in consistently and actively supporting this prestigious competition, year on year.