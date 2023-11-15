29th Palmolive Sindh Women’s Swimming Championship 

KARACHI - The 29th Palmolive Sindh Women’s Championship 2023 had a fantastic start, with over 200 contestants participating from different schools, clubs and institutions. The spec­tacular performances of the young female participants met with enthusiastic ap­plause as they gave their all in the pool and swam their best, setting new records in the various age groups. The wife of the Convener of the Karachi Club Swimming Pool, Mrs. Saima Kazi, was the chief guest at the opening cer­emony. Organized by Karachi Women’s Swimming Associa­tion (KWSA), this year marks the 29th year of the competi­tion. As the principal sponsor, Colgate-Palmolive (Pakistan) Ltd. takes immense pride in consistently and actively sup­porting this prestigious com­petition, year on year.