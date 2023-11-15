Wednesday, November 15, 2023
5 more dengue cases surface in city  

November 15, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

RAWALPINDI - As many as five more dengue cases were reported in Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 2,557 in the district. 

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood, Tuesday said among the new cases, two cases had arrived from Potohar town urban area, while one of each case was reported from  Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi, Chaklala Cantonment and Potohar rural area. He added that presently 54 patients were admitted to district hospitals of which 29 were confirmed cases while 2,527 were discharged after treatment. 

Dr Sajjad informed that the district administration had registered six FIRs, issued tickets to five, and a fine of Rs 322,000 was imposed against the violations of dengue SOPs during the last 24 hours. 

