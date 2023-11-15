5th Chairman Wapda Amateur Golf Tournament inaugurated

LAHORE - The prestigious 5th Chairman WAPDA Amateur Golf Tourna­ment officially inaugurated on Tuesday here at the Royal Palm Golf and Country Club.

The golfing activities of the day were inaugurated with a ceremo­nious tee shot by ChairmanWap­da, Engr Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (R). The opening ceremony saw the presence of notable figures, in­cluding Wapda Member (Finance) Naveed Asghar Ch, Member (Power) Jamil Akhtar, GM (HRD) Brig Hamid Raza (R), GM (Sports) Imdad Ullah Memon, and officials from the Wapda Sports Board. A multitude of enthusiastic golfers also gathered to mark the begin­ning of this event.

In his address, Chairman­Wapda Engr Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (R) emphasisedWapda’s long­standing commitment to sports promotion in Pakistan, span­ning over five decades. He ex­pressed pride in Wapda teams consistently achieving interna­tional acclaim and highlighted Wapda’s role as the largest em­ployer of sportspersons in the country, sponsoring 65 teams across various games.

Mr. Ghani articulated the or­ganization’s comprehensive ap­proach to sports, underscoring the inclusivity of the golf tour­nament by accommodating par­ticipants across all age groups. While the current event focuses on amateur golf, he revealed plans for future open tourna­ments and announced upcom­ing coaching facilities for aspir­ing young golfers.

Notably, over 500 golfers from affiliated golf clubs across the country, recognized by the Paki­stan Golf Federation (PGF), are participating in the tournament. The competition will feature cat­egories such as amateurs, senior amateurs, ladies, veterans, and invitational, with varying hole counts for each category - 54 holes for amateurs, 36 for senior amateurs and ladies, and 9 holes for veterans and invitational.