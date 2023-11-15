5th Chairman Wapda Amateur Golf Tournament inaugurated

LAHORE - The prestigious 5th Chairman WAPDA Amateur Golf Tournament officially inaugurated on Tuesday here at the Royal Palm Golf and Country Club.
The golfing activities of the day were inaugurated with a ceremonious tee shot by ChairmanWapda, Engr Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (R). The opening ceremony saw the presence of notable figures, including Wapda Member (Finance) Naveed Asghar Ch, Member (Power) Jamil Akhtar, GM (HRD) Brig Hamid Raza (R), GM (Sports) Imdad Ullah Memon, and officials from the Wapda Sports Board. A multitude of enthusiastic golfers also gathered to mark the beginning of this event.
In his address, ChairmanWapda Engr Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (R) emphasisedWapda’s longstanding commitment to sports promotion in Pakistan, spanning over five decades. He expressed pride in Wapda teams consistently achieving international acclaim and highlighted Wapda’s role as the largest employer of sportspersons in the country, sponsoring 65 teams across various games.
Mr. Ghani articulated the organization’s comprehensive approach to sports, underscoring the inclusivity of the golf tournament by accommodating participants across all age groups. While the current event focuses on amateur golf, he revealed plans for future open tournaments and announced upcoming coaching facilities for aspiring young golfers.
Notably, over 500 golfers from affiliated golf clubs across the country, recognized by the Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF), are participating in the tournament. The competition will feature categories such as amateurs, senior amateurs, ladies, veterans, and invitational, with varying hole counts for each category - 54 holes for amateurs, 36 for senior amateurs and ladies, and 9 holes for veterans and invitational.