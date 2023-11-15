84th syndicate meeting of IUB held

BAHAWALPUR - The 84th syndicate meeting of the Islamia Uni­versity of Bahawalpur (IUB) was held at Abbasia Campus under the chairmanship of Vice Chancel­lor (VC) Prof Dr Naveed Akhtar.

In the meeting, former Vice Chancellor Uni­versity of Sargodha Prof Dr Muhammad Akram Chaudhry, Director of Finance Higher Education Commission Samina Durrani, Additional Secre­tary Higher Education Department Government of Punjab South Punjab Tariq Mehmood Awan, Divisional Director Local Fund Audit Multan Shah­sawar, Head Plastic Surgery Department Bahawal Victoria Hospital Bahawalpur Dr Mughese Amin, Dean Faculty of Engineering the Islamia Univer­sity of Bahawalpur Prof Dr. Muhammad Amjad, Dean Faculty of Chemical and Biological Sciences the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Prof Dr Shazia Anjum, Director Institute of Chemistry the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Prof Dr Abdul Rauf, Principal Government Institute of Commerce (Women) Rahim Yar Khan Bushra Mehboob, Lec­turer Department of Information Technology the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Muhammad Za­man Ali and Registrar the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Prof Dr Moazzam Jamil presented the proceedings.

Various administrative, financial, and teaching issues were discussed in the meeting and impor­tant decisions were taken in this regard. At the end of the meeting, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Naveed Akhtar thanked all the members.