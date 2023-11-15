A New Milestone

The possibility of lung transplants in Pakistan is no more a far-fetched dream but the process has already started. It is good to see such advancement in medical surgery in the country, where now a sophisticated lung transplant treatment will be possible. This is a very promising development in the medical field which tells that medicine and surgery in Pakistan are somehow keeping pace with the world despite limited resources. No doubt that the human resource in the said fields is competitive and apprised of surgical advancements elsewhere in the world.

Pakistan’s only lung transplant surgeon, Dr Mohammad Asghar Nawaz, is very hopeful about getting the required approvals soon as the logistical aspects of the facility are well underway. Now it is upon the relevant departments to create ease in the process and to make sure that this specialised procedure is available for patients as soon as possible. Life-saving procedures such as lung transplants are crucial projects and must come under the government’s special grants. Moreover, if there are international charities that are interested in funding organ transplant facilities, they must be encouraged.

Collaboration between the Shifa International Hospital, where the first lung transplant facility will be set up, and the Human Organ and Tissues Transplantation Authority (HOTA) show a sense of commitment in the spearheads of this initiative. This collaboration is essential to meet all existing protocols and hold deliberations on new ones. To keep the whole process free from any illegal intervention, as there is a history of illicit trade of human organs as well as unauthorised surgeries, this cooperation is the right step.

The feasibility and success rates of lung transplants have been well studied and established. Pakistan, in this regard, has taken inputs from countries where these surgeries have been done. To sum it up, all the prerequisites have been met now that the process of operationalising the facility is ongoing. There is so much hope for people whose lungs are affected by enduring respiratory diseases. It will be soon that they will receive transplants in their own country and live a better, healthier life.