Afghan govt imposes ban on import of broiler poultry from Pakistan

Islamabad - The Taliban government of Afghanistan has imposed a complete ban on the import of Pakistan’s broiler poultry, declaring it “haram” - unfit for Muslim consumption. The decision has sparked concern within Pakistan’s poultry industry, as the neighbouring wartorn country has been a major importer of their poultry products.

Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf, President of the Pakistan Poultry Association (PPA), while expressing his concerns to The Nation, said that Afghanistan has blocked Pakistani chicken imports without providing any specific reasons. The PPA has been in dialogue with senior Pakistani military and civil officials to address the issue with the Afghan government.

Ashraf highlighted that the Pakistani government also seeks a regulated export of chicken to Afghanistan, a move the PPA is willing to accommodate. He recalled a similar instance in the past where the Afghan government imposed a ban on Pakistani chicken, but the issue was amicably resolved after discussions.

A Taliban leader, speaking from Kabul, criticised the quality of the imported chicken. “Don’t pollute our people with chicken meat which is grown abnormally against a natural process,” he stated. He emphasised that chicken meat fed on pig waste and blood is “completely haram.”

The ban is expected to significantly impact Pakistan’s economy, potentially cutting off over $1.5 million in revenue from chicken meat exports to Afghanistan. A commerce ministry official confirmed that the ban has been communicated to the ministry by both the PPA and the Afghan side, but no specific reasons were provided. The Nation tried to approach Commerce Minister Dr Ijaz Gohar by sending text messages and making phone calls, however, he did not respond to the query.

ASIM QADEER RANA

–The writer is a freelance contributor