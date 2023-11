PESHAWAR - The Department of Political Science, Islamia College Peshawar on Tuesday arranged a day-long Anti-Drug Awareness Seminar.

Chairman Dr Amir Ullah Khan presented a brief history of collaboration with the Anti-Narcotics Force and various initiatives taken in this regard.

Brig Mazhar Hussain as a guest speaker delivered a comprehensive lecture on the efforts of Anti-Narcotics Force Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and also interacted with students in a question-answer session.