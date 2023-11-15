Attack on Lesco team in Shahdara

LAHORE - Electricity thieves made a murder­ous attack on LESCO (Lahore Electric Supply Company) team and seriously injured an official in an area of Shah­dara Sub-Division. Sharing details of the incident, the company’s spokes­man told media here Tuesday that a LESCO team went to take reading of the scanning meter set up to prevent electricity theft in Mohalla Kakkezai of Shahdara, during which electricity thieves armed with knives attacked the inspection team. Due to stabbing of the attackers, he said, a Meter Reader Kashif Hameed Butt got a deep wound on his abdomen, and he was immedi­ately shifted to Mian Munshi Hospital.

It is pertinent to mention that LE­SCO has installed scanning meters in different areas to prevent electricity theft, the purpose of which is to mon­itor load and supply, he said and as­serted that Meter Reader Kashif Ha­meed Butt went to take the reading of the same meter in Mohalla Kakkezai.

On the other hand, LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider taking serious notice of the incident, has issued an order to take strict action against the accused. He also directed the LESCO’s legal team to assess the incident by all aspects and ensure that the attackers are awarded maximum punishment by the court of law.

LESCO DETECTS 283 POWER PILFERERS ON 67TH DAY OF ANTI-POWER THEFT CAMPAIGN

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 283 connections from where the custom­ers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) on the 67th day of grand anti-power theft campaign. The LES­CO spokesman told media here Tues­day that the company has also sub­mitted FIR applications against 279 electricity thieves, out of which 189 FIRs have been registered in respec­tive police stations, while 28 accused have been arrested.

Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these op­erations. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue with­out discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice. On the 67th consecutive day (Nov. 14) of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units. Among the seized connections 11 were commercial, 01 agricultural and 271 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 312,458 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 13.141million.

Apprising the media about some major power pilferers, he explained that LESCO charged Rs 280,000 de­tection bill against 4,000 units to an electricity pilferer in Shahdara Lahore; Rs 250,000 fine in the form of detection bill against 5,000 units to a customer stealing electricity in Shafiqabad area; Rs 200,000 detec­tion bill against 4,064 units to anoth­er power thief in Kot Lakhpat Lahore; and Rs 200,000 detection bill to a power thief in Qila Gujjar Singh area.

During the 67 days of grand anti-theft campaign, the spokesman men­tioned, the LESCO detected pilferage on 25,828 power connections and submitted 25,578 FIR applications against electricity thieves in the rel­evant police stations out of which 24,757 FIRs have been registered, while 12,446 accused have so far been arrested by the police. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 47,833,285 de­tection units worth Rs 2,018,063,755 to all the power pilferers.