Balochistan’s technical training centres to be upgraded with NAVTTC support: CM

QUETTA - Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki said on Tuesday Balochistan’s technical training centres would be upgraded with the support of NAVTTC.
He expressed these views while talking to Head of National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) and heads of different Vocational Technical Education Institutions of Balochistan
The CM said the provincial government would establish Center of Excellence in Vocational Technical Education Institutions in Balochistan.
“Five centers will be established in Balochistan for the certification of skilled labour force in Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates,: he said, adding that training programmes in mining, fisheries, industries and other sectors would also be started in the province.
Technical training centres will be activated by utilising the available structures and building.
The quality of professional training of technical education should be made equal and reliable at the global level, he maintained. Earlier, Executive Director NEVTTC said the commission had increased the quota of seats in Balochistan training programme from 4,500 to 10,000.
BALOCHISTAN CM, UNHCR REPRESENTATIVE DISCUSS AFGHAN REFUGEE EVACUATION
The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) representative posted in Pakistan, Philippa Kendler, called on Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Tuesday to discuss the evacuation of Afghan refugees and other relevant matters.
During the meeting, the CM said that Pakistan has extended hospitality to Afghan citizens for a long time, but the federal government has decided to send illegal immigrants from Pakistan back to their homeland. He added that the government had set a time line for this, which has expired, and that the regime has initiated action to send all illegal immigrants, including Afghan nationals, back to their homeland so that they could use their abilities for their country.
The CM emphasised that no country can keep a citizen of another country for a long time without documents, and that this action was not being taken against foreigners who have legal documents. He said that this action was indiscriminate against all foreigners who were illegally residing in Pakistan, and that holding centres have been set up for the convenience of people returning home. The CM also stated that illegal immigrants were being sent back to their homeland with honour and respect, and that all provinces were bound to implement the decision to return illegal immigrants. He added that Balochistan is a land of peace, brotherhood, and love, and that respect for laws is important for every individual.