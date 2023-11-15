Balochistan’s technical training centres to be upgraded with NAVTTC support: CM

QUETTA - Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki said on Tuesday Balochistan’s techni­cal training centres would be upgrad­ed with the support of NAVTTC.

He expressed these views while talking to Head of National Vocation­al and Technical Training Commis­sion (NAVTTC) and heads of differ­ent Vocational Technical Education Institutions of Balochistan

The CM said the provincial govern­ment would establish Center of Ex­cellence in Vocational Technical Edu­cation Institutions in Balochistan.

“Five centers will be established in Balochistan for the certifica­tion of skilled labour force in Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates,: he said, adding that training pro­grammes in mining, fisheries, in­dustries and other sectors would also be started in the province.

Technical training centres will be activated by utilising the available structures and building.

The quality of professional train­ing of technical education should be made equal and reliable at the global level, he maintained. Earlier, Ex­ecutive Director NEVTTC said the commission had increased the quota of seats in Balochistan training pro­gramme from 4,500 to 10,000.

BALOCHISTAN CM, UNHCR REPRESENTATIVE DISCUSS AFGHAN REFUGEE EVACUATION

The United Nations High Commis­sioner for Refugees (UNHCR) repre­sentative posted in Pakistan, Philip­pa Kendler, called on Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Tuesday to discuss the evacuation of Afghan refugees and other relevant matters.

During the meeting, the CM said that Pakistan has extended hospital­ity to Afghan citizens for a long time, but the federal government has de­cided to send illegal immigrants from Pakistan back to their homeland. He added that the government had set a time line for this, which has expired, and that the regime has initiated ac­tion to send all illegal immigrants, including Afghan nationals, back to their homeland so that they could use their abilities for their country.

The CM emphasised that no coun­try can keep a citizen of another country for a long time without documents, and that this action was not being taken against foreigners who have legal documents. He said that this action was indiscriminate against all foreigners who were il­legally residing in Pakistan, and that holding centres have been set up for the convenience of people returning home. The CM also stated that ille­gal immigrants were being sent back to their homeland with honour and respect, and that all provinces were bound to implement the decision to return illegal immigrants. He added that Balochistan is a land of peace, brotherhood, and love, and that re­spect for laws is important for every individual.