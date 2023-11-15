Wednesday, November 15, 2023
Basher Ahmed takes charge as new HESCO Chief

APP
November 15, 2023
HYDERABAD-Engineer Bashir Ahmed has taken over the charge of the office of Chief Executive Officer Hyderabad Electric Supply Company after approval from the HESCO Board of Directors.
The HESCO spokesman informed here on Tuesday that after assuming the office of the Chief Executive Officer HESCO, Eng: Bashir Ahmed has directed the officers and employees to make all-out efforts to control line losses in their respective jurisdictions and initiate strict legal action against power theft.
The officers and employees should maintain punctuality as no negligence will be tolerated in this regard, he said and emphasized the need to adopt customers customer-friendly attitude as well as activation of customer service centres so that genuine grievances of the customers could

