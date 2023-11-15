Belgium embassy announces various programmes to celebrate King’s Day

ISLAMABAD - The Embassy of Belgium in Pakistan has declared the grand opening of Belgian Week in Pakistan, kicking off with the celebration of King’s Day to­day (Wednesday, Nov 15). King’s Day holds a special place in the hearts of Belgians, symbolizing unity and reinforcing national pride, celebrat­ing the enduring monarchy that has been integral to the nation’s history. In Belgium, the monarchy is consti­tutional, with the monarch serving as a symbol of continuity said a news release of the embassy. Nevertheless, each of the seven kings since the country’s independence in 1830 has managed to establish a strong per­sonal relationship with the Belgians. This tradition continues in 2023, as King Philippe celebrates the 10th an­niversary of his oath-taking.

The King’s Day celebration in Is­lamabad will be marked by a recep­tion at the Residence of Belgium, also commemorating 75 years of strong and enduring diplomatic ties be­tween Belgium and Pakistan. This event sets the stage for Belgian Week 2023, featuring cultural, culinary, and diplomatic events. While sharing the program, the embassy announced a recital of French songs by Belgian artist Stan Pollet at the Belgian Resi­dence on November 17, in partner­ship with Pakistani musicians Wajih Nizami and Irfan Khan. From No­vember 18 to 20, a Belgian Culinary Festival will take place in partnership with Ter Groene Poorte of Bruges, followed by Stan Pollet’s recital at Alhamra Concert House, Lahore, on November 22, in collaboration with Alliance Française de Lahore.

On November 24, the Theater Wallay group will perform Maurice Maeterlinck’s theatre play in Urdu at the Pakistan National Center of Arts, Islamabad. Additionally, on December 9, a picture exhibition by photographers Wendy Marijnissen and Malika Abbas will open at the VM Gallery in Karachi. The Belgian Week 2023 aimed to highlight the enduring friendship between Bel­gium and Pakistan through events symbolizing bilateral partnerships and cultural exchange. It provides an opportunity for Pakistan to expe­rience the best of Belgian culture in three major cities of the country.