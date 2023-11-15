BHC celebrates King Charles birthday

ISLAMABAD-The British High Commission yesterday celebrated the 75th birthday of King Charles, his first as the King.

Addressing the event, British High Commissioner Jane Marriott emphasized the significance of the event as the UK’s National Day.

Commencing the evening’s festivities, Marriott expressed gratitude for the enchanting performance by the Band of the Honourable Artillery Company, tracing its roots back to King Henry VIII’s establishment in 1537.

King Charles III, renowned for five decades of relentless advocacy for environmental conservation, was lauded by Marriott.

She underscored his longstanding commitment to collaboration in addressing shared challenges and the imperative of embracing innovative approaches.

Turning the focus to Pakistan, Marriott acknowledged the nation’s vulnerability to climate change, particularly after last year’s devastating floods affecting millions.

She said as a response, the UK pledged to double its investment in climate change initiatives in Pakistan, advocating for a substantial ‘Loss and Damage’ fund at COP 28 and pushing for a more extensive, greener, and fairer global financial response to climate change.

In a series of significant announcements, Marriott revealed the UK’s collaboration with the Global System for Mobile Communications to expand the AI-based ‘Early Warning Forest Fire Detection System’ project.

She announced the selection of eight Pakistani projects for the UK’s Climate Finance Accelerator (CFA) program, aiming to transform communities and tackle climate-related challenges.

The British High Commissioner also highlighted collaborative efforts in education and culture, from expanding the Chevening offer to partnering with Google and the Save and Observe Children Health Foundation for the online ‘Pakistan Museum of Food.’

Marriott expressed gratitude to the organizing teams, residence chefs, waiting staff, and financial sponsors, emphasizing the crucial role they played in making the event possible.

Foreign Minister, Jalil Abbas Jilani, in his speech said that Pakistan and UK were close friends and cooperating in all fields.

He said King Charles was loved in Pakistan and his support for the developing nation was appreciable.