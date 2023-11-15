Bilawal says ready to play on any pitch as Nawaz wins Baloch leaders support

PML-N Quaid reaches Quetta, meets Balochistan leaders n Former Balochistan CM Jam Kamal, two dozen elecatbles announce their allegiance to PML-N n Bilawal claims pitch being prepared for someone nUrges Nawaz to focus on Lahore instead of visiting Quetta n Zardari says alliances against PPP don’t matter, PPP will win elections.
QUETTA/ MITHI/KARACHI - Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday arrived in Quetta on his maiden visit after his return from abroad ahead of the upcoming general elections.
He was accompanied by former PM and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif, and other leaders. The provincial president and general secretary of PML-N received their leadership. During his visit, the PML-N Supremo met with various political leaders of Balochistan. He also attended an event where leaders and several former parliamentarians of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) announced their allegiance to the PML-N. In a major move ahead of the February 8 general elections, Former Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal and two dozen electables in Balochistan joined PML-N party. Nawaz Sharif held meetings with the leaders of the National Party (NP), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI), Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party (PKMAP) and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) to gain their support. Nawaz Sharif arrived in Quetta on a two-day visit hours after Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, while addressing the media in Sindh’s Mithi area, advised the PML-N supremo to focus on Lahore instead of visiting Quetta.
Notably, significant figures from the former ruling party BAP, including Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran, Muhammad Khan Lehri, Mir Ghafoor Lehri, Noor Muhammad Dumar, Toor Uthmankhail, Sardar Masood Luni, Sardar Fateh Muhammad Hassani, Mir Mujeeb ur Rehman Muhammad Hassani, Saleem Khan Khoso, Mir Shoaib Nowsherwani, Dostain Khan Domki, Rameen Muhammad Hassani and others, announced their allegiance to the PML-N. The PML-N’s engagement with JUI-F, NP, PKMAP, and BAP, coupled with support from key electables, positions the party favourably to secure significant backing in the forthcoming general elections. The NP and PKMAP, two nationalist parties, had previously formed an alliance with the PML-N post 2013 elections, solidifying their association during Dr Abdul Malik Baloch’s tenure as Balochistan chief minister. Despite having a majority in the house, the PML-N decided to appoint Dr Baloch as the chief minister of Balochistan. However, Nawab Sanaullah Zehri was elected as the CM for the remaining period. Later, Zehri was removed through a vote of no-confidence by Mir Quddus Bizenjo and the BAP was established inflicting serious harm to the PML-N.
Meanwhile, expressing his dedication to the province’s progress, Nawaz Sharif emphasised, “Development of Balochistan has always been dear to us.”
‘PPP IS READY TO PLAY ON ANY PITCH’
Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that if any party in the country can bring stability by taking everyone together, it is only his party, the PPP. He also added that PPP is ready to play on any pitch, but rivals should trust their own politics and party, and not seek help from someone else. According to the press release issued by Media Cell Bilawal House, PPP leader while addressing the press conference said that people proved that they are with PPP by participating in the mammoth public gathering held in the Mithi previous day, adding that the performance of his party in Tharparkar in the last few years is an example for other provinces. “PPP has done the job. We are, in fact, fulfilling the promises of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto (through this development),” he added. Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the Thar Coal project is the most successful private public partnership project in Pakistan. He pointed out that according to UNDP and World Bank data related to Tharparkar, the mortality rate of mothers and children under 5 years of age has reduced by 50pc adding that the PPP (the provincial government) invested in the health sector, and took measures such as cash transfer programs for mothers and newborns, which resulted in improvements not only in maternal health and child development, the death rate also decreased. “This does not mean that all the problems have been solved. No, but we still have a lot of work to do. Until we bring employment to every household, and until we solve the problems of inflation and poverty, We will not breathe a sigh of relief,” he vowed.
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that if the next PPP government is formed, they will take the journey of development further, and a railway line will be built from Karachi to Tharparkar, adding that the coal will be transported to the market through the railway line, and better travel facilities will also be available to the people of Tharparkar. He said that during the previous governments, his party had differences with the federal government on different issues, and added: “there were differences on different issues, including rehabilitation plans for the flood victims, and such differences led to a few difficulties.” He urged that the caretaker government must continue the policy of the previous government (PPP government in Sindh), and the caretakers should not be a hindrance to development projects.
In response to a journalist’s question on education, the PPP chairman said that education in the whole country has not been given as much attention as it should be. “But we have started work on the NED University in Thar, colleges will be set up in different districts, and steps are being taken to train teachers,” he said, adding that the Sindh government had to spend its funds in dealing with the situation due to first the Covid-19 pandemic and then two floods, as a result of which some development projects have been delayed.
In response to another question, the PPP Chairman said that mental health has not been invested in Pakistan till date, and there is a lack of treatment in this regard. “We will build a large institution in Karachi with the private sector and bring facilities on the lines of NICVD in all districts to address the mental issues that lead to suicides,” he shared the plan. Former Foreign Minister said that after becoming a part of the previous government, he realised that there is a huge gap between Islamabad’s bureaucracy and the people. “Those who sit in Islamabad know next to nothing about the ground realities,” he added. He said that everyone knows that PPP is the only party that feels the suffering of the poor citizens and when it comes into power, it takes revolutionary measures like Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), which benefits only the poor.
“Pakistan’s history has proved that the PPP’s slogan, ‘The source of power is the people’, means that it does not look at left and right, (rather) we only look at the people,” he said, adding that PPP will continue its efforts to move forward the country through democracy.
Responding to a question about being part of the previous coalition government, the PPP chairman said that his party took the decision to form the coalition government with the PDM as per the need of the hour. “We made this decision keeping the national interest in front, if we had kept the political interest in front, our decision would have been different,” he contended.
Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that he has no conflict with anyone. “I have to do my politics, and we have absolutely no quarrel with any institution at this time,” he added. He regretted that politics in the country has become so divided that no one is even ready to talk to each other.
He said that abusive language, accusations, politics of revenge have not been my training and neither can I understand that Pakistan can develop in such a situation. In response to another question, he said that our party never got a level playing field, adding that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto was martyred during terrorism, but even after her martyrdom we contested and won the election. “Even today the field is being prepared (for someone), but the PPP is ready to play on every kind pitch, and hopefully we will win too,” he vowed.
In response to a question regarding PML-N, the PPP Chairman said that he (Nawaz Sharif) do visit Sindh, adding: “When they were in government, they used to come on aerial visits. We believe that every province should be given attention, and we will welcome them (in Sindh). Let me say that they should trust their party, do politics through it, don’t ask anyone else to do politics for me, make room for me.” Bilawal went on to say, “I think Nawaz has been advised that because there have been difficulties created for the PML-N in Lahore, so he has been pained to go to other provinces for seats. My advice would be that he should focus on Lahore and he should try and address the problems there. Maybe that’ll bring better results for him,” he said.
PPP chairman said that during the 15 months of being a part of the coalition government, he had the opportunity to closely observe the functioning of the PML-N, adding: “I have never seen such politics when you have the support of the federal government, provincial government and institutions, but still you lose 20 out of 20 by-elections. Have you seen such politics before? I didn’t see it. They also ran away from the local bodies elections. I don’t know what they were afraid of.” He said that that PML-N should have focused on Balochistan not only today, but long ago.
In response to a question, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that a caretaker chief minister like Justice retired Maqbool Baqir will not be found in any province. No question can be raised about their integrity. As a judge, Justice Maqbool Baqir proved that he is a man of justice. I trust him, he will do justice to everyone, and I hope there will be no injustice to the Peoples Party. He further said that it is a pity that transfer posting in Sindh is being done for money. “I know that the Sindh government is working with Adeeb Rizvi, then it will be fine, if the poor people suffer, I will not forgive.” In response to another question, Chairman Peoples Party said that we were kicked out of PDM and we were criticised for joining Balochistan Awami Party (BAP). “Now it is hoped that the PML-N will stick to its position that if the Balochistan Awami Party was bad yesterday, it will be bad today and something similar will be revealed in Mian Sahib’s visit to Quetta.” To another question, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that during the last coalition government, he was the country’s youngest foreign minister, and feels proud of his 15-month role, and he is also ready to contest election on the basis of it. “Ask Shehbaz Sharif, Ishaq Dar, Khurram Dastgir, Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Ayaz Sadiq, Ahsan Iqbal if they are ready to contest the election based on their performance of 15 months or are they hiding their mouths,” he questioned PPP Sindh President Nisar Ahmad Khuhro, PPP Central Information Secretary Shazia Mari, former Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, former MNA Mahesh Malani and other party leaders and office-bearers were present on the occasion. Meanwhile, President of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday expressed his gratitude to the people of Thar for warm welcome to Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. In a statement issued by the party secretariat, he paid tribute to the office bearers and party workers of the PPP. Asif Zardari said that the people of Thar have made their decision known by welcoming Chairman Bilawal with such zeal. He said that the people of Thar have not forgotten their sister, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. “Some people resort to alliances for power, but for us, the people are enough. Alliances were formed against PPP in the past as well and we have paid them no heed as the people are our priority,” he added. Asif Zardari said that the philosophy of Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto is that the people are the source of power. In the upcoming elections, the PPP will win from the coast to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.