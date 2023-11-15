Blind murder: Killers captured through geo-fencing, mobile data analysis

PESHAWAR - Faqirabad Division Police achieved a breakthrough by arresting the culprits involved in the blind murder of Adnan, son of Umar Daraz, in the Industrial Estate area on Charsadda Road.

The suspect, Jalal, son of Fazal Maula, was identified as the assailant who allegedly murdered the bridegroom Adnan on November 11 on his wedding occasion. Working for 48 hours, the police traced the blind murder and arrested the mastermind, ie the bride, along with her paramour.

After Peshawar Police chief Syed Ashfaq Anwar took note of the murder case the other day, the SSP Operations Kashif Abbasi formed a special team under the supervision of SP Fakirabad Division, Osama Cheema, to locate and arrest the culprits.

The police used geo-tagging and geo-fencing along with the comprehensive inclusion of data from frequently used mobile phone numbers during the investigation.

Through technical means, the police traced the alleged culprits, identified as Jalal, a resident of Charsadda, and the slain’s bride, also a resident of Charsadda.

Both are distantly related and had plans to marry, but family opposition led them to conspire to eliminate the victim (bridegroom). The bride reportedly provided the location of the victim through various phone numbers to the alleged killer.