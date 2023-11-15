Blockaded Gaza hospital horror continues as rainfall prompts new health scare: WHO

UNITED NATIONS - The World Health Or­ganization (WHO) Tuesday ex­pressed concern for hundreds of thousands of Palestinians displaced by the deadly Is­raeli attacks in the besieged Gaza where heavy rainfall has caused flooding and aggravat­ed the already dire health cri­sis. “Rain will just add further to the suffering” of people in the Strip, WHO Spokesperson Margaret Harris told report­ers in Geneva, at a time when disruptions in sewage pump­ing and water shortages have caused a spike in waterborne diseases and bacterial infec­tions. The World Health Or­ganization warned last week that since mid-October, over 33,500 cases of diarrhoea had been reported, mostly among children under five, some 16 times the monthly average. Facilities run by the UN agen­cy for Palestine refugees, UN­RWA, where over 580,000 dis­placed people in southern Gaza had sought shelter due to Israel’s offensive in retaliation for Hamas’ October 7 attacks, are more than nine times over capacity and the overcrowding is posing further health risks. “We are begging for a cease­fire to happen now,” Dr. Harris insisted. Meanwhile in Gene­va, the families of some of the 238 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza since October 7 were due to continue their advoca­cy for the release of their loved ones on Tuesday. A meeting was announced between hos­tages’ families and Mirjana Spoljaric, President of the In­ternational Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), a UN hu­manitarian partner organiza­tion. In a statement, the ICRC said that Ms. Spoljaric would also meet with the Israeli au­thorities and that the organi­sation had been “persistent­ly advocating on behalf of the hostages held in Gaza, includ­ing directly with Hamas and with actors who may have in­fluence on the parties”. WHO’s Dr. Harris described in detail the dire situation at Al-Shifa Hospital, which is a focus of operations by the Israeli De­fence Forces which claim that Hamas had established a com­mand centre under the hos­pital – an allegation denied by medical staff. Speaking of the “heroic” health workers, Dr. Harris said that they were “doing whatever they can to keep going” while the facility had been without power since November 11 and there was not enough food and clean wa­ter. Some 700 patients were still present at the site and more than 400 health staff, in addition to around 3,000 displaced persons who had sought refuge there.