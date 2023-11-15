Brand Spectrum receives global recognition from Dragon of Asia Awards

LAHORE-Brand Spectrum received international recognition from the Dragon of Asia Awards 2023. The agency earned the topmost honor of a Gold Dragon in the category of ‘Best Event or Experiential Marketing Campaign’ for its outstanding execution of client Pepsi Cola International Pakistan’s impactful #RideForChange campaign.

“This award serves as a testament to our team’s diligent efforts to serve our clientele,” said Anwar Kabir, CEO of Brand Spectrum. “It can be a challenge to consistently deliver campaigns that stand apart from the expected and mundane in today’s brutally competitive market, but our highly enterprising team has always managed to do just that. I’m very grateful to Pepsi Cola International Pakistan for trusting us with their vision of empowering Pakistani women and girls of all walks of life through this generous initiative. We are thrilled to receive this award and congratulate everyone involved.” The Dragon of Asia Awards recognizes exceptional creative work in the world of marketing communications across the continent including here in Pakistan. All the entries received are judged by selection of industry leaders on the criteria of strategic relevance, originality, creative execution and effectiveness. Broken down into different categories, the highest honor is that of a Gold Dragon. Winners of this year’s awards were announced at a ceremony held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia this past October.

Recipient of the prized Gold Dragon, Brand Spectrum worked in collaboration with Pepsi Cola International Pakistan to train 10,000 enrolled female students of universities and colleges in Lahore and Karachi in riding motorcycles. #RideForChange benefitted from the support of traffic authorities in these cities, as a result of which all of the 10,000 females were issued learner driver permits. The inspirational campaign, conceptualized and executed under the dynamic leadership of Brand Spectrum, aimed at solving mobility issues that confront so many young women in Pakistan, hindering their professional and personal growth.