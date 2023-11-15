Cabinet to consider monetisation of free power units to govt officers today

ISLAMABAD - The federal cabinet will today (November 15) consider the monetisation of free units for BPS 17-21 employees of various power sector entities and proposed payments from Rs9,397 to Rs37,862 per month to such officers.

The federal cabinet will consider 11-point agenda including Hajj Policy 2024, official source told The Nation here on Tuesday.

The cabinet will discuss allowing collection of additional cost of Rs1.72 per unit from the K-Electric consumers in the monthly electricity bills from December 2023 to February 2024 on account of two quarterly tariff adjustments of 1st and 2nd quarter of FY 2022-23,. KE consumers will pay Rs1.2486 per unit additional charge for consumption from July to September 2023, and an additional Rs0.47 per unit for consumption from April to June 2023.

Both quarterly tariff adjustments (QTAs) will be charged together to the consumers in the billing months from December 2023 to February 2024.

The federal cabinet will discuss levying of tax on windfall profits of banks earned on foreign exchange transaction during calendar year 2021 and 2022, inclusion of countries in Business Visa List on Pakistan online Visa system, placement and removal of names on/ from Exit Control List, exemption from Public Procurement Rules 2004 for import of 200,000 MT urea, Hajj Policy 2024 and ratification of ECC & CCOE decisions.

The federal cabinet will also consider a summary of the Power Division for the monetisation of free units for BPS 17-21 employees of various power sector entities.

It is worth to note here that the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCOE) while abolishing free units for BPS 17-21 employees of various power sector entities, had approved monetisation of the units allowing payments from Rs9,397 to Rs37,862 per month to such officers.

As per the recommendation to the cabinet officers of various power sector entities will get money instead of free units officers, the source said.

The officer from BS 17-21 of various power sector entities will get payment from Rs9,397 to Rs37,862/month.

Initially the caretaker government was planning to discontinue free units to the employees of various power sector entities, however following opposition from the Ministry of Water Resources and WAPDA, the government has shelved the plan of banning free units to grade 17-21 employees of WAPDA and DISCOs, and now approved a proposal for the monetisation of up to Rs37,862 to the officer ranks of WAPDA, Gencos, Discos, NTDC and PITC.

As per the proposal the employees of 10 Power Distribution Companies (DISCOs), four Generation Companies (GENCO), National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) and Power Information Technology Company (PITC) under the administrative control of the Power Division are being provided free electricity facility in the shape of units. It has been proposed that in the first phase, 17 to 21 pay scale employees of non-generation and generation sector will get monetisation instead of free units.

It has been recommended that grade 17 of non-generation side employees, who are entitled for 450 monthly free units, will get Rs9,397, Grade 18, for the 600 free units, will get Rs13,700, Grade 19, entitled to 880 units, will get Rs23,070, Grade 20&21, who are entitled to 1100 and 1300 free units, will get Rs30,818 and Rs37,862 per month respectively as a monetisation against their free units.

Similarly, it has been recommended that grade 17 of generation side employees, who are entitled for 650 monthly free units, will get Rs15,215, Grade 18, for 700 free units, will get Rs16,730, Grade 19, entitled to 1000 units, will get R 27,296, Grade 20&21, who are entitled to 1100 and 1300 free units, will get Rs30,818 and Rs37,862 per month respectively as a monetisation against their free units